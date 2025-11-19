Cause of small fire near Boulder's Realization Point on Tuesday evening under investigation

BOULDER, Colo. — Firefighters extinguished a small fire near Realization Point in Boulder on Tuesday evening, and they have determined it was not sparked by natural causes or electrical infrastructure.

Around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, residents began calling 911 to report flames on the Flatirons. Boulder Fire-Rescue and its partner agencies began to search the area for the flames, which took about one hour. When they found it near Realization Point, they discovered it had burned roughly one acre. The fire was not threatening any structures.

"Wildland firefighters, practiced in navigating steep, rugged terrain, immediately began extinguishment efforts and constructing a fire line to secure the area," Boulder Fire-Rescue said. "Working in the dark on rocky slopes, crews carried more than 50 pounds of gear while hiking terrain that is considered moderately challenging even during the day. Their skill and endurance allowed them to overcome difficult conditions and contain the fire."

Boulder Fire-Rescue

The fire was fully contained at 1 a.m. Within the following two hours, most crews had been released from the area, but a small number of them stayed there to patrol for hotspots and continue mop-up work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, authorities have ruled out natural causes and electrical infrastructure.

Artist Point off of Realization Point and the Boy Scout Trail are closed Wednesday.

In addition to Boulder Fire-Rescue, several other agencies responded to this small fire, including Sugarloaf Fire, Boulder Emergency Squad and drone team, Fourmile Fire, Sunshine Canyon Fire, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, and Open Space and Mountain Parks rangers.

To keep up with emergency alerts in Boulder at BoulderODM.gov or by texting BoCoInfo to 888777.