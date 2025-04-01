Building that houses SALT along Boulder's Pearl Street suffers 'significant damage' in fire

BOULDER, Colo. — The building that houses the SALT restaurant along Boulder's Pearl Street suffered "significant damage" in a fire Monday evening, according to Boulder Fire-Rescue.

At 8:23 p.m., the department announced on social media it was responding to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. Jamie Barker, public information officer for Boulder Fire-Rescue, said the fire sparked in the building that houses SALT, located at 1047 Pearl Street.

Crews were able to put out most of the fire within an hour of arriving.

In an update at 10:23 p.m., Boulder Fire-Rescue said the structure "sustained some significant damage as a result of the fire and smoke." It is unclear if the damage was contained to SALT or impacted other attached businesses.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.