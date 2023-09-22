Boulder's five downtown parking lots to go 'gateless' beginning October 1

BOULDER, Colo. — The City of Boulder's five downtown parking lots will go "gateless" beginning October 1.

The new parking system is through Metropolis, which aims to make "parking remarkable through computer vision and machine learning," according to the company's website.

Instead of waiting to receive a parking ticket at the gate, drivers will simply pull into the garage and find a parking spot. The system will scan your vehicle, create a parking event and start your parking session.

Once you're done, you won't have to stop at a payment kiosk. Your session will end once you drive out of the garage. Metropolis will recognize your vehicle, connect it with your parking event, stop your parking session and charge your payment method.

“This technology upgrade in our garages is driven by our commitment to providing a more seamless and convenient experience for our residents, workers and visitors,” said Community Vitality Director Cris Jones in a statement. “We recognize the frustration that the traditional gate-based system has too often caused, and by embracing the latest technology, we aim to make parking as quick and hassle-free as possible, which is also more sustainable by reducing idling times and lowering emissions.”

To save time, drivers can pre-register their license plate and payment information with Metropolis. Once they enter the garage, they will receive a text message welcoming them to the location. If a driver is not registered with Metropolis, they will need to scan a QR code from one of the signs in the garage in order to complete their registration prior to departure. Drivers will not need to download an app in order to use the garages, according to the city.

Don't worry, the city said parking will still be free on weekends and holidays. Registration is not required when parking is free, according to the city.

City staff and those with Metropolis will be at the five garages during the first two weeks of gateless operation in order to help drivers.

If drivers register with Metropolis by Oct. 1 through the QR code below, they will receive $5 off their first visit.

City of Boulder

If you register after Oct. 1, you can enter the code "BOULDER5OFF" to receive the $5 discount.