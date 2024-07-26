Boulder workers call on city council to increase minimum wage

Dozens of Boulder workers gathered for a rally Thursday afternoon to demand a higher minimum wage.

The Boulder County Self-Sufficiency Coalition held the rally at the Trident Cafe.

Attendees called on the Boulder City Council to increase the city's minimum wage from $14.42 per hour — the state's minimum — to $25 per hour by 2030. Boulder County has already committed to raising the minimum wage in unincorporated areas to $25 per hour by 2030.

"There are so many people who are struggling, not making enough of a living wage," said Darcey Lopez, a UFCW union steward.

Lopez attended Thursday's rally to advocate for her fellow workers at the Table Mesa King Soopers. She works at the cheese counter, which has a perfect view of the region's geographical features.

"I have a window. I can see the Flatirons every day when I’m at work," said Lopez.

The union steward, however, is concerned she won't be able to afford the view for much longer.

"A lot of people that I know have left Boulder because they can't afford to live here," said Lopez. "And I don't want to see myself in the same circumstance, or anyone else for that matter."

"We want to show them, one, that future delays are not acceptable to us now. We need this wage increase now," said Karl Lapham, a regional lead organizer for New Era Colorado.

According to the City of Boulder's website, the city has partnered with Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville and Erie to explore a minimum wage increase within their respective communities. The city said it held virtual and in-person engagement opportunities between February and April to gain community feedback on a potential increase.

Rally attendees want Boulder City Council to take a stance on the issue by summer's end. Some plan to attend the city council's meeting on August 22.

"I live in South Boulder," Lopez said at the rally. "It’s such a wonderful place to live and I just want to stay there. It’s my home."