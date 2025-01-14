Boulder teens use their musical talents to raise money for mental health support

BOULDER, Colo. — We all know the power music can have to change our mood. Now a group of talented teenagers in Boulder is using their music to raise money to effect real change and support fellow teenagers.

Fairview High School Freshman Alexander Zhao founded “Music for Teen Mental Health” with a goal of raising money for mental health treatment. Multiple studies show adolescents are struggling with more mental health issues since the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“When we just came back from Covid I just noticed people were sad and they didn't want to talk to other people,” Zhao said.

Zhao recruited his younger brother and two friends to perform at local senior centers and other venues. At their performances, they encourage people to donate to a GoFundMe page. The money will go to groups supporting youth mental health.

Violin player Jiyu Kim said they’d also love to add musicians to their group.

“I think it would be great to just expand our program with different instruments, different people, different music,” Kim said.