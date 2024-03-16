Boulder police warn of scammers that have added 'unusual twist' to old scam

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is warning of scammers who have added an "unusual twist" to an old scam.

By pretending to be with banking institutions, the scammers have stolen more than $100,000 from multiple victims' bank accounts using victims' logins and passwords.

In addition, Boulder PD said the scammers are telling people to put their debit and credit cards into their mailboxes. The scammers then went to the victims' houses and collected the cards.

Boulder police said the suspects and vehicles varied in each instance, even including rental cars. The department is asking for information about the people pictured below:

Boulder Police Department

Similar crimes have been reported in Denver, Douglas County, Lone Tree and Parker, the sheriff's office said.

Boulder PD the following safety tips to keep yourself safe from scammers:



Do not place your debit/credit cards or any personally identifiable information in your mailbox

Hang up on suspicious phone calls from people claiming to be with your banking or financial institution. If you have concerns, call the bank or credit union directly using the number on the back of your cards.

Do not forward your phone number if requested to do so by someone claiming to be with your financial institution (this is one of the ways they can bypass security setups)

Go to your local bank branch in person if possible if you receive suspicious calls about your debit/credit cards or account

Report suspicious calls/possible scams to both the police and your banking institution

The department said there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ramos at RamosS@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3323 or Investigation Specialist Graber at GraberA@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-4420 and reference case 24-01310.