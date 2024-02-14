Boulder police warn of jury duty scam

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is warning of a jury duty scam that's targeting the community.

The department said the scammers are pretending to be a Boulder police sergeant and telling victims they have a warrant out for their arrest because they missed jury duty. The scammers will tell the victims they can avoid arrest if they pay up. They are even using the name of a real Boulder police sergeant.

Boulder PD said no legitimate law enforcement officer will call you and demand money.

If you think you are being scammed, Boulder PD said you should hang up and report it to the department.