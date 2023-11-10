Boulder police searching for person of interest in recreation center burglaries

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest following multiple burglaries at city recreation centers.

Officers were called out to the East Boulder Community Center, located at 5669 Sioux Drive, around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 after someone broke into five locked lockers in the men's locker room. Eleven days later, on Nov. 2, someone broke into four locked lockers in the men's locker room at the North Boulder Recreation Center, located at 3170 Broadway, sometime before 9 a.m.

Detectives believe the person pictured below may have information about the crimes.

Boulder Police Department

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the person of interest's identity is asked to contact Detective Xu at XuZ@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3241 and reference case 23-11117.

Boulder police urge anyone who visits rec centers to leave their valuables at home or locked up in secure places out of sight.