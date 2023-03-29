Watch Now
Boulder police searching for owners of dog that was attacked by coyote

Boulder Police Department
Posted at 3:57 PM, Mar 29, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for the owners of a stray dog that was attacked by a coyote.

The dog was found next to Foothills Parkway and Arapahoe Avenue Tuesday with significant puncture wounds. Boulder PD said the Humane Society of Boulder Valley believes he was attacked by a coyote about a week ago.

Thankfully, the dog is expected to make a full recovery. However, he is looking at a 120-day quarantine unless his owners come forward to say if he's been vaccinated for rabies.

Boulder police described him as an intact "young pup" with white and tan coloring. He is possibly a pyrenees/ labrador mix. He was found without a collar or microchip.

If you recognize the dog, call the Boulder PD Animal Protection team at 303-441-1874.

