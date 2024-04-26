Watch Now
Boulder police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Boulder Police Department
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 26, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday afternoon.

Opal, 16, walked away from her home in the area of 30th Street and Valmont Road around noon Thursday and has not returned. She is known to use the RTD bus, according to Boulder PD.

Opal is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 87 pounds with brown, curly hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing white chunky tennis shoes, a large straw hat and a small black purse.

Anyone with information about Opal's whereabouts is asked to call 303-441-3333.

