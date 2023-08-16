Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBoulder

Actions

Boulder police searching for driver who struck woman cycling with her toddler

bouldercarhitandrun.png
Boulder Police Department
bouldercarhitandrun.png
Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 18:26:05-04

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for the driver who struck a woman who was cycling with her toddler in south Boulder.

The woman was riding an e-bike with her child on the back around 3:45 p.m. on August 3. The two were heading northbound on Lehigh Street.

According to Boulder police, the two were preparing to turn left onto Cragmoor Road when the vehicle passed on the right and clipped the bike's rear tire, causing the bike to fall over.

The woman suffered minor injuries that required stitches, Boulder PD said. Her 3-year-old was not injured.

The driver did not stop after the crash. The vehicle is believed to be a Subaru Outback, possibly silver, gold or champagne-colored. It has rear tinted windows and a roof rack, the department said.

Boulder PD obtained video of the vehicle before the crash.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Frank Leyhe at 720-305-7554 or LeyheF@bouldercolorado.gov.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like Denver7 to follow up? Click and let us know