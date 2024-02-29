Watch Now
Boulder police searching for driver who clipped Boulder Fire engine, didn't stop

Posted at 8:25 PM, Feb 28, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for the driver who clipped a Boulder Fire engine Friday afternoon and didn't stop.

The crash happened around 2:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pine Street.

According to Boulder police, Engine 2501 was on the scene of a medical when a truck — possibly a Toyota Tacoma — drove by and struck the driver's side mirror. A Boulder PD dashcam captured the incident.

Boulder Fire engine damaged during hit-and-run 2-23-24

Anyone with information is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Stacey Ward by calling 720-601-4228 or emailing WardS@bouldercolorado.gov. Be sure to reference case 24-1775.

