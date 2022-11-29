Police: Two people rescued from hostage situation inside Boulder home

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is responding to a man barricaded inside a home in the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris, the department said in a tweet Monday night.

The incident began when Boulder police received information from the Lafayette Police Department about a possible hostage situation. Boulder police officers responded and rescued two people from inside the house, the department said.

During the rescue, one officer fired their weapon. No one was struck, according to Boulder PD.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside of the home. Authorities believe he is armed with multiple firearms. Nearby homes are being evacuated.

"This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly," the department said in its initial tweet.

Please avoid the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris. We are currently responding to a man barricaded inside a residence. This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/nJsIz5Wsji — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) November 29, 2022

In an update, the department said there are no confirmed reports of any fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.