Boulder police investigating threat at Fairview High School; no immediate threat to students, police say

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder police and school district officials are investigating a threat made against Fairview High school Wednesday morning.

The threat – made online by a person who is not a student at the high school - came through Safe2Tell and involved some students at the school, according to Fairview High School Principal Scarlet Chopin.

The Boulder Valley School District is increasing security at the school “out of an abundance of caution” while police and school officials investigate the credibility of the threat.

Chopin told families, teacher and staff in a letter about the incident that school would continue on “as normal as possible.”

Boulder police said in a tweet they were in contact with the suspect and that there was no immediate threat to public safety.

The principal encouraged anyone frightened by the situation to contact a school counselor or the principal directly.

