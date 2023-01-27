Boulder police investigating deadly crash involving four vehicles at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road

BOULDER, Colo. – Investigators were still trying to piece together what led to a deadly crash involving four vehicles in northeast Boulder Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a blue Toyota 4Runner was driving southbound on Foothills Parkway when it crossed the median into the northbound lanes and hit two vehicles: A dark green BMW and a white Toyota Rav4.

The driver of the BMV, a 65-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries from the crash and died later at a local hospital, according to police.

A total of four cars were involved the crash, police said, with a fourth vehicle in the southbound lane having peripheral damage. Nobody other than the driver of the BMW was injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and police are now asking for additional witnesses to come forward. Anyone with surveillance or dash cam video is asked to call Officer David Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or email at kaufmand@bouldercolorado.gov.

“The Boulder Police Department would like to extend their condolences after this fatal car accident. If anyone affected by this crash needs support, we encourage them to contact our Victim Services Unit at 303-441-4048,” a spokesperson said in a news release.

The northbound lanes of Foothills Parkway at Valmont Road remained closed as of 11:45 a.m. Friday so police can continue their investigative work into the deadly crash.