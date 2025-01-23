Watch Now
Boulder police give the all-clear after unsubstantiated bomb threat along Pearl Street

Several roads that were closed as police searched the area have also reopened
Police in Boulder are asking the public to avoid a portion of Pearl Street Thursday as they investigate reports of a bomb threat in the area.
BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder closed a portion of Pearl Street and advised the public to stay away from the area late Thursday morning as they investigated reports of a bomb threat that were ultimately unsubstantiated.

The Boulder Police Department advised the public to avoid Pearl Street between 10th and 11th streets due to the reported threat just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Several closures nearby were in effect as officers combed the scene, including:

  • 9th and Pearl
  • 10th and Spruce
  • 11th and Pearl

Police officers, the department’s K9 Team and Bomb Squad canvassed the area, which is located about two blocks west of the Pearl Street Mall, but "nothing was found," according to a social media post shared shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The roads reopened to the public shortly after.

