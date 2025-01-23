Boulder police give the all-clear after unsubstantiated bomb threat along Pearl Street

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder closed a portion of Pearl Street and advised the public to stay away from the area late Thursday morning as they investigated reports of a bomb threat that were ultimately unsubstantiated.
The Boulder Police Department advised the public to avoid Pearl Street between 10th and 11th streets due to the reported threat just before 11 a.m. Thursday.
Several closures nearby were in effect as officers combed the scene, including:
- 9th and Pearl
- 10th and Spruce
- 11th and Pearl
Police officers, the department’s K9 Team and Bomb Squad canvassed the area, which is located about two blocks west of the Pearl Street Mall, but "nothing was found," according to a social media post shared shortly after 11:30 a.m.
The roads reopened to the public shortly after.
