Boulder police arrest 28-year-old man allegedly connected to series of assaults, threats involving chain

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man allegedly connected to a series of assaults and threats involving a chain.

The incidents spanned across Thursday and Friday, with the first being reported around 11:22 a.m. Thursday by a woman who said she was assaulted by a man wielding a chain near 13th and Canyon. Then, between 11:26 a.m. and 11:36 a.m. Thursday, Boulder PD said it received additional calls about similar incidents near 16th and Pearl Street.

The suspect took off on a bicycle before officers arrived.

Officers learned of another incident that occurred just after noon Thursday in the 4800 block of Baseline Road. Later Thursday evening, two more people came forward to report incidents with the suspect.

Witnesses told police that the suspect used a metal chain similar to those used to secure bicycles or gates.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident Friday afternoon. The department said it is not releasing his name at this time "due to the need for further interviews with victims."

The man was arrested for second-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, felony menacing and criminal mischief.

So far, Boulder PD has identified eight victims — seven women and one man. In some cases, the man allegedly struck the victims with the chain, while in others, he reportedly swung the chain "in a threatening manner" and hit a vehicle but did not strike a person, according to police.

Boulder PD said no serious injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information about these incidents or others is asked to call Boulder PD at 303-441-1974 and reference case number 25-05785.

