Boulder PD searching for missing woman, 77, last seen at Foothills Community Park Wednesday evening

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.
Roberta, 77, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Foothills Community Park on the paved path. Boulder PD said she was "going west and headed north."
Roberta has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a salmon colored raincoat. She uses a mobility aid, which is described as a blue electric-assisted tricycle with a basket on the back.
The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing at risk senior citizen.
Roberta, seen in the image here, is 77 years old and is using a mobility aid. She was last seen around 5:30pm at the Foothills Community Park on the… pic.twitter.com/5IbKECWgyo
Anyone with information on Roberta's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case 25-4926.
