Boulder PD searching for missing woman, 77, last seen at Foothills Community Park Wednesday evening

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 77-year-old woman.

Roberta, 77, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Foothills Community Park on the paved path. Boulder PD said she was "going west and headed north."

Roberta has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a salmon colored raincoat. She uses a mobility aid, which is described as a blue electric-assisted tricycle with a basket on the back.

Anyone with information on Roberta's whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case 25-4926.

