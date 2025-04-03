Boulder PD searching for man who robbed Circle K gas station at knifepoint

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for the man who robbed a gas station at knifepoint on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on March 29 at the Circle K located at 1704 Arapahoe Avenue.

According to Boulder police, an unknown man entered the gas station, held a knife or boxcutter to the clerk's throat and stole money from the register. The man then ran out of the store.



The incident was caught by surveillance cameras. Watch the full video below

Surveillance video captures armed robbery of Boulder gas station

The man was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black jeans, gray hat and black sneakers. The back of his shirt featured lettering that stated (Experts Only) in red.

Police said the man covered his face when he entered the store.

Boulder Police Department

Investigators are also trying to identify another potentially involved person who was seen outside the store.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Hickam at (303) 441-1936 or HickamT@bouldercolorado.gov regarding case 25-02831.