Boulder PD searching for additional victims, witnesses after 'crime spree' that began downtown

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is searching for additional victims and possible witnesses following a "crime spree" that began downtown Tuesday morning.

According to the department, officers were called out to the Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus stop at 1400 Walnut Street just after 9:30 a.m. after a bus driver was reportedly assaulted by an unknown man. The driver, who was only identified as a 53-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The suspect walked away before officers arrived, according to Boulder police.

Denver7 Pictured: RTD bus stop at 1400 Walnut Street in Boulder

Twenty minutes later, Boulder PD received several calls about a man who had broken a door at one business and smashed a window at another in the 1100 block of 13th Street. Police said the man's description matched that of the suspect from the earlier assault.

Damage from the vandalism is estimated at $1,600, according to Boulder PD.

Just after 10 a.m., a sergeant with the RTD Police Department spotted the suspect at the bus stop on Broadway and Euclid Avenue. The sergeant reportedly saw the suspect assault a 74-year-old man.

Denver7 Pictured: RTD bus stop at Broadway and Euclid Avenue in Boulder

Boulder police said the 74-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities took the suspect into custody and identified him as Phillip Matthew Clark, 39. Boulder PD said Clark does not have a fixed address.

Clark was arrested and booked into jail on several charges, including:



Second-degree assault on an at-risk adult (felony)

Harassment (misdemeanor)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Failure to appear in court - municipal city warrant (misdemeanor)

Three counts of criminal mischief (misdemeanor)

Three failure to appear warrants "out of Denver that the jail would not accept"

Boulder PD said its detectives are looking for additional victims as well as any witnesses who might have seen one of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Porter at (303) 441-4237 or PorterM@bouldercolorado.gov and reference case 25-04861.