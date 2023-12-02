Boulder man arrested for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man was arrested Friday for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Adrian Acevedo, 32, faces one count of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 4 felony) and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession (Class 5 felonies).

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the possession of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On Nov. 8, investigators executed a search warrant at Acevedo's home in the 800 block of 29th Street in Boulder and seized several electronic devices. The sheriff's office said "multiple files were found in violation of sexual exploitation of a child."

Acevedo was arrested Friday and booked into the Boulder County Jail without bond.