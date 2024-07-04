Boulder man accused of shooting two people over five days

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man is accused of shooting two people over five days during separate incidents.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a man arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m. with a gunshot wound and said he was shot by an unknown man.

Investigators identified a possible suspect and his address in the 1700 block of Baseline. Detectives then determined Wednesday's shooting was connected to a shooting that happened Friday night in the 1600 block of 28th Street, according to Boulder PD.

On Friday, a 911 caller said they heard gunshots around 9 p.m. However, when officers arrived, they did not find a victim.

Boulder police said investigators followed up on several leads and found the victim — a man who was shot in the shoulder but did not seek medical attention until Wednesday.

Authorities contacted the suspect — identified as 35-year-old John Paul Gaudreau — and took him into custody around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. At least one firearm was recovered, according to Boulder PD.

Gaudreau was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and violating a protection order. He also faces a domestic violence sentence enhancer. Boulder police said additional charges are pending.

“Crimes such as these don’t happen often in our community. When they do, they generate fear and are extremely concerning to our agency, and we will take the perpetrators into custody as soon as possible,” Interim Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said in a statement. “Since Friday, our detectives have been diligently working to identify the individuals involved in that case. The successful arrest in these crimes is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Investigations and Patrol teams, and I am thankful that our tactical teams were able to safely take this suspect into custody without further injuries to anyone.”

According to Boulder police, Gaudreau and the victim in Friday's shooting knew each other. Investigators believe Wednesday's shooting stemmed from an argument allegedly between Gaudreau and the victim, who did not know each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Byars at 303-441-1970 or ByarsS@bouldercolorado.govand reference case 24-6285.