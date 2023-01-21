Boulder man, 34, arrested for sexual assault of a child, possession and distribution of child porn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 34-year-old Boulder man was arrested Friday for sexual assault of a child and possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on a social messaging app, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office said an investigation began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information about the possession of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

On Jan. 5, authorities executed a search warrant at Jesse Charles Schwenk's home in the 4400 block of Broadway Street in Boulder, where "additional evidence was located," according to the sheriff's office.

Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab analysts looked at data from the devices and allegedly found messages involving a party out of New Jersey. Boulder County authorities contacted New Jersey State Police, who executed a search warrant at a home in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

New Jersey police arrested Jabari Amador, 22, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old in Phillipsburg then sharing "media content of some of these actions via a social messaging application."

According to the sheriff's office, Schwenk and Amador were messaging "as recent as the early morning hours on the day the search warrant was executed at Schwenk's residence."

Schwenk was charged with sexual assault of a child "due to the nature of the conversation history," the sheriff's office said. He also faces seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession with intent to distribute and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child - possession.

Schwenk was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it online or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.