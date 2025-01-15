Boulder health officials warn residents of potential hepatitis A exposure at Mexican restaurant

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder residents were urged by county health officials on Tuesday to monitor for symptoms after drinks containing freshly squeezed juice served at a Mexican restaurant were found to be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus earlier this month.

The potential exposure to the highly contagious virus is linked to drinks containing fresh juice at the Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, located at 1101 Walnut St. in Boulder, and occurred on Dec. 30, 2024, and Jan. 5, 2025, according to Boulder County Public Health officials.

There is no ongoing risk to the public and no other locations were impacted, county health officials said in a news release.

Who was potentially exposed?

Boulder County Public Health officials said anyone who drank one or more of the following beverages at the restaurant on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, and Sunday, Jan 5, 2025, should be aware of the potential exposure to hepatitis A:



Plain fresh squeezed OJ

Mimosa with fresh squeezed OJ

Michelada with fresh lime juice

Mimosarita with fresh squeezed OJ

Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

Barrel-Aged Big Tex margarita with fresh lemon and lime juice

Special reserve coin margarita with fresh lime juice

Silver coin margarita with fresh lime juice

Fresh jalapeño margarita with fresh lime juice

Skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

Kendall’s skinny margarita with fresh lime juice

Agave martini with fresh lemon and lime juice

Mezcal margarita with lemon and lime juice

Health officials said only drinks containing fresh juice consumed on both of those days posed a risk of potential exposure to hepatitis A. Drinks that did not contain freshly squeezed juice or that were served on other days were not considered a potential risk of exposure.

What can I do if I was potentially exposed?

People who went to the restaurant on Dec. 30 should monitor for symptoms for the next four weeks as too much time has passed for a vaccine to prevent disease from possible exposure, county health officials said.

Those who drank those beverages on Jan. 5 and who are not up to date on their hepatitis A vaccine should get one before Jan. 19 to prevent disease, officials added.

What is hepatitis A and what symptoms should I be looking out for?

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious virus that infects the liver and mainly spreads when germs from poop contaminate something that enters the mouth. This may occur after eating or drinking contaminated food or beverages, having close contact with someone who is infected, or having sex with an infected person, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Symptoms of hepatitis A infection usually pop up two to six weeks after exposure and may last from a few weeks to several months. Those symptoms include: Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), dark urine or clay-colored stools, diarrhea, feeling tired, fever, joint pain, loss of appetite, nausea, stomach pain and/or vomiting.

Older adults and people with existing health conditions are more likely to have severe illnesses or complications like liver damage, liver failure and even death, county health officials said, but prompt vaccination within two weeks of a potential exposure can be effective in preventing disease. Anyone experiencing symptoms who thinks they have been exposed should contact their health care provider right away, they added.

“While there are no specific treatments for Hepatitis A, vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent the virus,” county health officials said Tuesday. “Adults who haven’t been fully vaccinated with two doses, or who haven’t had Hepatitis A, can receive the vaccine, including pregnant women.”

The hepatitis A vaccine is not recommended for children under the age of 1.

People who are unable to get a hepatitis A vaccine may be able to receive an injection of immune globulin (IG) within 14 days after exposure, county health officials said.

Boulder County Public Health to offer vaccinations at no cost

County health officials will be providing vaccinations against hepatitis A at no cost for anyone who is not up to date on the hepatitis A vaccine and who consumed potentially contaminated beverages. No appointments are necessary. Clinics will be held in the Sundquist building, located at 3482 Broadway in Boulder during the following days and hours:



Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

CU Boulder’s Wardenburg Health Center is also offering hepatitis A vaccines. Anyone who does not reside in Boulder County can find a vaccine provider on the state’s website.

People who may have been exposed who have private insurance are encouraged contact their health care provider to receive vaccination if needed, county public health officials said.

For more information about where to get vaccinated against hepatitis A, contact the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment by calling 303-692-2700 or emailing cdphe_dcphr_diseaseresponse@state.co.us.