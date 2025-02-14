Boulder County health officials advise caution as bird flu is detected in wild goose on private property

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A case of bird flu in a wild goose was detected this week in Boulder County, public health officials said Friday, adding the detection was a good reminder for residents and bird owners to be aware of the virus in the community.

The wild goose infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was found in a home near a chicken run in Louisville, according to a spokesperson with Boulder County Public Health (BCPH).

Friday’s announcement is the second in as many days in which Denver metro health officials have advised people to be aware of sickly or dead birds both in public and private property. In Denver, health officials said Thursday two geese had recently tested positive for H5N1.

“This isn’t a new issue, nor are we seeing an unusual increase in cases compared to prior seasons. However, it’s important to remind residents that while the virus remains in the environment, continue taking precautions to protect themselves and their pets by avoiding contact with wild birds,” said Lane Drager, BCPH Consumer Protection Program Coordinator.

Though local, state and federal officials continue to maintain that the risk of catching bird flu for the public is low, “it’s important to stay cautious and informed,” Drager said.

Bird owners, including those with backyard flocks, should take extra precautions to protect their birds from HPAI by keeping a closed flock and limiting interactions between domestic and wild birds; securing food sources; monitoring for illness, and reporting any suspicious symptoms to the State’s Veterinarian’s Office at 303-869-9130 or using the reportable disease case report form.

Signs to look out in your birds include sudden death; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production or soft-shelled/misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, or hocks; nasal discharge coughing, sneezing, difficulty breathing; lack of coordination; twisting of the head and neck; stumbling or falling down; and diarrhea.

People, their children and their pets should avoid direct contact with bird droppings and dead birds and stay away from birds that may appear to be sick. Additionally, CPW urges people to contact their local animal control office immediately if you happen to notice three or more dead birds in one area within a few weeks.

Denver health officials are once again asking that you steer clear of sick, dead birds because of bird flu

While transmission of H5N1 from birds to people is rare, it does happen, but this usually requires close and prolonged contact with infected birds. The virus has also been spreading among poultry, cows, and other species, and people who work in close proximity to sick animals are at greater risk of becoming infected with bird flu.

Symptoms of bird flu in humans can range from no symptoms or mild illness (such as red eyes, fever, sore throat, cough, a runny nose, fatigue, etc.) to severe disease (pneumonia) and ultimately death, which has historically occurred in about 52% of people who've contracted H5N1, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some infectious disease specialists, however, say that percentage may be an overestimate as recent studies have shown the virus has been silently spreading from infected animals to both dairy workers and veterinarians.

The most recent study, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday, showed that out of 150 vets from 46 states, 3 of them – or 2% – had evidence of antibodies to H5N1 infection. In another study from the CDC last year, out of 115 diary workers, 8 of them – or 7% – had evidence in their blood of recent bird flu infection.

In that study, several of the infected workers remembered having bird flu symptoms, while none of the veterinarians in the most recent study recalled ever becoming symptomatic.

Combined, those studies provide evidence that the official U.S. tally of human bird flu cases – 68 since last year – is likely a significant undercount of the true number of infections among people.

Most bird flu virus infections can be treated with current flu antiviral drugs (such as Tamiflu) if treatment is started early after symptoms begin, according to the CDC.

If you notice a dead bird on your own private property, be sure to wear gloves, a high-quality mask such as a KN95 or N95 respirator, and safety goggles before picking up the carcass with a shovel. Double bag the bird and throw it away in your municipal trash bin before disposing of your gloves and masks and thoroughly washing your hands.

Bird owners struggling with stress or anxiety around HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program.

Bird owners seeking more resources can visit the USDA’s Defend the Flock website or PoultryBiosecurity.org.