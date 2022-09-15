Boulder County deputies investigating ‘racially charged threats of violence’ posted online

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Boulder Valley School District officials were put on high alert Thursday and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating after “racially charged threats of violence” were made online.

Detectives, along with members of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab and the FBI executed a search a warrant at a home on Eldorado Circle in Superior on Thursday after receiving a credible tip that an adult resident of the home had posted “racially bias material and threats of violence, including a school shooting” on a social media site.

During the search, investigators recovered a handgun, along with journals and digital evidence from the home. Digital Forensics Lab personnel will begin searching the material for additional evidence, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said in a news release Thursday.

No arrest(s) have been made.

Following the threats, Boulder Valley School District officials sent a letter to the community and told parents, teachers and staff that police presence will be increased at schools in the Superior and Louisville area, though they did not specify how long the heightened presence would last.

They encouraged people to report any suspicious activity through Safe2Tell or by texting or calling 877-542-7233.