Boulder Animal Protection officers rescue great horned owl that was struck by car

Officers with Boulder's Animal Protection Division rescued a great horned owl after it was struck by a car Friday afternoon.
Posted at 10:13 PM, May 24, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with Boulder's Animal Protection Division rescued a great horned owl after it was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the owl was likely flying low for a snack when she was hit. Officers believe she is adolescent-aged based on her feathers.

Boulder police said the owl was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield for treatment and seemed to be in good spirits.

"We hope she recovers quickly and we’re thankful a community member called us to help," Boulder PD said in a social media post.

