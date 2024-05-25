Boulder Animal Protection officers rescue great horned owl that was struck by car

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with Boulder's Animal Protection Division rescued a great horned owl after it was struck by a car Friday afternoon.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the owl was likely flying low for a snack when she was hit. Officers believe she is adolescent-aged based on her feathers.

This great horned owl was struck by a car this afternoon but she seemed to be in good spirits after our Animal Protection officers safely caught her and took her to Birds of Prey to be checked out.



Our officers think this is an adolescent-aged owl based on her feathers and she… pic.twitter.com/5AyB2sQAQD — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 25, 2024

Boulder police said the owl was taken to the Birds of Prey Foundation in Broomfield for treatment and seemed to be in good spirits.

"We hope she recovers quickly and we’re thankful a community member called us to help," Boulder PD said in a social media post.