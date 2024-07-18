Body wrapped in 'multiple layers' found on bike trailer in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is investigating after a body wrapped in "multiple layers" was found on a bike trailer Sunday evening.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Goss Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday for an "usual bike trailer" that had been there for several days. During their investigation, the officers discovered a body wrapped in "multiple layers" on the bike trailer, according to Boulder PD.

Boulder police did not release the person's identity but said they were female and experiencing homelessness. The Boulder County Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, as well as notify the person's next of kin.

At this time, the person's death has been deemed suspicious. Detectives are speaking with multiple potential witnesses, according to Boulder PD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Byars at 303-441-1970 or ByarsS@bouldercolorado.gov and reference case 24-6910.