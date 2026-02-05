14-year-old child in Boulder with developmental disability reported missing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — An endangered missing alert has been issued for a 14-year-old boy in Boulder with a developmental disability who was last seen earlier Wednesday.

Maxwell Runner, 14, was last seen walking along S. Boulder Road just south of Mackintosh Academy-Boulder a around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety due to his developmental disability and said, “it is unknown where he would go.”

The boy has brown hair and blue eyes, measures 5-feet-3, and weighs around 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap with a rainbow brim, a black hoodie and gray pants.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

If seen, call 911 or the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-4444.