Bandimere Speedway owners secure first parcel northeast of Denver for future track site

The owners of Bandimere Speedway have acquired their first parcel of land in the Hudson area of Weld County this week, marking a key step toward establishing a new location for the iconic racing venue.

“While our family hasn’t been operating a schedule of races in Colorado, we have been working to continue the legacy of automobile racing that (was) started by my parents back in 1958,” said Bandimere Speedway chief spiritual officer, John C. Bandimere Jr., in a social media video post.

“Believe me when I tell you, this has not been an easy undertaking, nor has it been a quick process.”

Bandimere Jr. said this highly anticipated transaction is the first piece in a complex puzzle of a planned timeline for anticipated future negotiations for the surrounding property. He previously told The Post that the family was targeting about 1,100 acres, far more than it had in Morrison.

Zoning and annexation of the new land will also be taking place soon, with the timing undetermined.

