Worker trapped in Aurora trench collapse, firefighters working to get individual out

AURORA, Colo. – Firefighters are working to get a worker out following a reported trench collapse in south Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

The Aurora Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the 17500 block of East Eastman Drive following reports of the collapse at around 1:30 p.m.

Fire officials say one worker was in the trench when it gave way.

Firefighters are now working “quickly and methodically” to get the individual out, officials said in a tweet.

South Metro Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team is also at the scene to provide support.

This is a breaking developing story and will be updated.