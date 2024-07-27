Watch Now
Woman loses control of motorcycle, crashes into guardrail in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died Friday evening after she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed into a guardrail in Aurora.

The crash happened in the area of Smoky Hill Road and Tufts Avenue, south of Quincy Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators said the woman was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the woman's identity at a later time.

No other vehicles were involved. Aurora police believe speed was a factor.

In an 8:30 p.m. social media post, Aurora PD said Smoky Hill Road will be closed for several hours.

