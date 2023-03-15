Woman killed, man critically injured in crash at East Jewell Avenue, E-470 interchange in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was killed, and a man was critically injured in a crash at the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and the E-470 interchange in Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

The Aurora Police Department said the two-vehicle crash happened around 3:54 p.m.

According to Aurora police, a Mazda SUV was turning left from the northbound exit ramp of E-470 onto Jewell and turned in front of a Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound on Jewell.

The woman who was driving the Mazda was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release her identity at a later time. A man who was in the passenger seat is in critical condition at the hospital, according to Aurora police.

The driver of the F-150 was evaluated at the scene but not taken to the hospital, the department said.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was involved, according to Aurora police. They are working to determine each vehicle's speed before the crash.

Jewell was closed in both directions for almost two hours as investigators processed the scene.

This is the ninth traffic-related fatality this year in Aurora, according to Aurora police.