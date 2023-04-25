Woman killed in Aurora vehicle crash; child who was inside expected to survive, police say

AURORA, Colo. – Speeding is believed to have been a factor in a deadly crash that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Aurora, a spokesperson with the city’s police department said in a news release.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of South Quentin Way and East Iliff Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a 26-year-old woman and a young child. Both were extracted from the vehicle and taken to local hospitals, but the woman passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Sydney Edwards, a spokesperson with the Aurora Police Department.

The child’s condition is unknown but is expected to survive, Edwards said. It’s not clear how the two are related.

“Investigators determined the driver lost control of the vehicle, a Chevrolet Cobalt, and crashed east of Peoria Street. During the crash, the vehicle struck a median and collided with a tree,” Edwards wrote in a news release. “Speed is believed to be a factor in this incident.”

The woman’s name, as well was the official cause and manner of death will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

The scene of the crash was closed for about six hours Tuesday morning so investigators could collect evidence and reconstruct the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed the crash or have any information about the identity of the driver, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.