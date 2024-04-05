Woman arrested for domestic violence following Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — A woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly shot a man during a reported domestic violence incident in Aurora.

In a social media post Wednesday, the Aurora Police Department said a man took himself to the hospital after he was shot in the 1400 block of Clinton Street. Police said he had serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The department took to X Thursday to announce the arrest of Yuris Colindres-Avila, 27, in connection with the shooting. Colindres-Avila was arrested Wednesday night for first-degree assault and a domestic violence charge, according to Aurora PD.

Police officials said Colindres-Avila and the victim were in a relationship.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through Violence Free Colorado or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.