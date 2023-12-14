USPS driver accused of Aurora hit-and-run, T-bone crash in the same night

AURORA- Colo. — A United States Postal Service driver is accused of backing into an Aurora woman's car and then T-boning another vehicle 30 minutes later.

"I was first appalled that they didn't even get out to check the damage. I mean, you had to have felt it. We could hear the damage all the way from the mailbox to our camera, which was not very close," said Amber Berguist.

Berguist went outside to check her mail on Dec. 6 and noticed her Jeep, which was parked next to the community mailbox, was damaged on its back hatch and bumper. After a few days of asking neighbors and going through her video doorbell footage, she found video of what appears to be a USPS van backing into her car then eventually taking off without as much as a note.

"I don't know if they hit the wrong pedal or what, but they hit the gas pretty hard, rammed into the back of our Jeep and then proceeded to get out do the mail," she said.

Berguist said she and her husband went to the post office to see what could be done but the staff wasn't very helpful.

"[The manager] said, "It's been five days. This is your problem. We're not dealing with this. I'm not going to tell you who the driver is." And that was that. So that's when we had to just call the police and get them involved," said Berguist.

As the Aurora Police Department began its investigation, officers discovered the USPS driver allegedly T-boned a different car about half an hour after leaving Berguist's neighborhood.

"Why is [the driver] driving so erratically? This is dangerous and it's scary," said Berguist.

Aurora police told Denver7 the investigation into the crashes wrapped up Tuesday night. While investigators are not releasing the suspected driver's name, they said that person will be cited for both crashes. USPS said it has now launched an investigation into the employee and "will take appropriate action."

Berguist said she can't help but feel frustrated it took this long after being initially dismissed by USPS staff.

"It's the Postal Service. I just want them to, first of all, take accountability for their driver and also make a change. Just do the right thing, fix our car," she said.

