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University of Colorado Hospital says someone ‘intentionally disrupted’ UCHealth’s primary oxygen supply

Hospital officials say staff quickly switched to a backup supply before patients could be harmed
UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
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UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
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AURORA, Colo. — A suspect who “intentionally disrupted” the oxygen supply at UCHealth’s University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora earlier this month has been identified and police are now working to make an arrest, a spokesperson with UCHealth confirmed Monday.

The Sept. 3 incident, first reported by John Daley at CPR News, involved an individual who gained access to the oxygen storage area outside the hospital and meddled with the hospital’s primary oxygen supply, according to UCHealth spokesperson Grant DeMars.

DeMars said the hospital has warning measures in place when oxygen pressure starts to slowly decrease, which gave hospital staff enough time to act quickly to switch the 800-bed hospital to a backup oxygen source.

It was not immediately clear how many patients were using oxygen at the time of the incident, with DeMars only saying no patients were affected by the disruption.

CU police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are investigating.

“Penalties for a crime like this can be very serious,” DeMars said.

CPR News reported UCHealth is now mounting up protections to prevent this from happening in the future.

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