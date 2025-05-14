U.S. Marshal accused of sexually assaulting minor in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed charges against a U.S. Marshal accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Aurora.

Shawn Larson, 36, was charged with sexual assault (Class 6 felony) following an alleged incident that occurred on Sept. 27, 2024. The DA's office said the victim was under the age of 17.

Larson was a U.S. Marshal at the time of the alleged assault, according to the DA's office.

No further details were provided. Denver7 has requested court documents related to this case.

Denver7 has also reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for a statement.

This is a developing story.