Two people who pleaded guilty in connection with deadly Aurora hotel shooting sentenced

AURORA, Colo. — Two people who were charged in connection with a deadly shooting at an Aurora hotel in 2022 have been sentenced.

The incident happened at the Quality Inn located at 3300 N. Ouray Street on March 9, 2022. Ronald Heriberto Calderon Ramirez, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three people, including a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman, were injured in the shooting but survived.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, Rafael Martinez, Rizvan Rastogor and Damien Lucero were all charged as adults in connection with the shooting. A fourth defendant was charged as a juvenile and was not identified, according to The Denver Post.

Lucero, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult with murder in the second degree, according to The Denver Post. He pleaded guilty on March 25 and was sentenced on May 30 to seven years in the youthful offender system. He also received a suspended sentence of 21 years in the Department of Corrections, meaning he will only have to serve that time if he violates the terms of his probation.

Lucero received credit for 262 days served.

Martinez, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult with murder in the second degree - heat of passion, according to The Denver Post. He pleaded guilty on April 3 and was sentenced on June 5 to six years in the youthful offender program. He also received a suspended sentence of 21 years in the Department of Corrections.

Martinez was credited for 63 days served.