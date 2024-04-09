Two people suffer minor injuries in Aurora house fire

AURORA, Colo. — Two people suffered minor injuries during a house fire in Aurora Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at a home near 15700 East Mercer Place. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out the front door of a two-story home, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

Aurora Fire is on scene the scene of a structure fire near 15700 in South Aurora.



Crews are on scene and beginning fire suppression.



Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/TiMFurUNkz — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) April 9, 2024

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued two dogs. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, AFR said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.