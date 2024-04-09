Watch Now
Two people suffer minor injuries in Aurora house fire

Aurora house fire 15700 E Mercer Place 4-9-24
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 17:20:59-04

AURORA, Colo. — Two people suffered minor injuries during a house fire in Aurora Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at a home near 15700 East Mercer Place. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming out the front door of a two-story home, according to Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR).

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued two dogs. Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, AFR said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

