Two people, including police officer, treated for smoke inhalation after Aurora duplex fire

AURORA, Colo. — Two people, including a police officer, were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire broke out at an Aurora duplex Monday evening.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at a residential community in the 3700 block of South Fairplay Way near the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Hampden Avenue.

Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) said numerous 911 callers reported that a fence and trees were on fire, threatening a home. Officers with the Aurora Police Department were the first on the scene and spotted a "large volume of flames and smoke" coming from the back of a single-story duplex. People outside told authorities there might be residents inside the burning homes, according to AFR.

AFR said its Engine 6 arrived and began an "aggressive fire attack" to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring building.

Since the fire involved three vehicles in the parking lot, a natural gas meter, a surrounding fence, and the insides of the two homes, the fire department called for a second alarm response.

Two people, including an Aurora police officer, were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be okay, according to AFR.

A cat was discovered during a search of the homes. The fire department said it was brought outside but did not survive.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but AFR said investigators believe it was accidental and came from the outside into the duplex.

Both homes sustained major damage, and the occupants have been displaced.