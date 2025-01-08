Two people arrested after $5,000 worth of OxyContin stolen from Aurora Walgreens

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were arrested after $5,000 worth of OxyContin was stolen from an Aurora Walgreens Tuesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said the incident happened around 6:48 p.m. at the Walgreens located at 18620 E. Iliff Avenue.

Aurora PD said it was notified about the incident through a SIERRA GPS tracking device, which was hidden in the stolen stash of narcotics by store employees. Thanks to the SIERRA device, Aurora911 dispatchers were able to track the stolen OxyContin and relay that location to officers.

The two suspects traveled to a second Walgreens near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Aurora Parkway, where they were met by officers, according to Aurora police.

Aurora PD said the suspects ran off but were taken into custody after a brief chase.

One officer was taken to the hospital after suffering an injury during the chase. The extent of their injury is not known at this time.

Aurora police said officers recovered the stolen OxyContin as well as a firearm.