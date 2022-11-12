12-year-old killed, 14-year-old seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora Friday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Aurora police officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of North Zion Street.

When officers arrived, they found two boys — a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old — suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The 12-year-old boy was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the Aurora Police Department. The 14-year-old remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The two boys are related, according to Aurora police. The department did not detail their relationship.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Homicide Unit responded to the scene and determined shots were fired from the inside of an Acura sedan that sped off. The two boys were walking up the street at the time of the shooting, according to Aurora PD.

Authorities were able to locate the sedan.

A person of interest, who is known to the victims, has been detained, according to Aurora PD. The department did not identify the person, only calling them a "young adult." According to Aurora PD, the person will not be identified unless they are officially charged.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the 12-year-old boy's identity at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.