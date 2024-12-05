Three men arrested on active felony warrants after verbal argument in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Three men were arrested on active felony warrants after gang unit officers spotted an argument in Aurora last week.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers with the Gang Intervention Unit were on patrol in the 800 block of South Havana Street around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 26 when they spotted two men having a verbal argument. One of those man was reportedly armed with a handgun.

After the altercation, the armed man got into a white Jeep with an expired temporary registration and took off with two other men and a woman, according to Aurora police.

The Gang Intervention Unit officers followed the Jeep and performed a traffic stop.

The three men inside the Jeep had active felony warrants and were each arrested.

Isaiah Lamond Hughes, 22, of Denver, was arrested for two felony warrants out of Denver — attempted second-degree strangulation and second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was also arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a prohibited large-capacity magazine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance in connection with the traffic stop.

Raheim Pure Kyser, 23, of Denver, was arrested on two felony warrants, one for robbery out of Douglas County and the other for a parole violation out of Arapahoe County.

Adonai Madimba Kalala, 22, of Denver, was arrested on two felony warrants out of Arapahoe County — obstructing medical personnel and obstructing a telephone service.

The woman, who was driving, was also detained but was later released at the scene after being cleared through state and national criminal databases, according to Aurora police.

During a search of the Jeep, officers found three firearms, including .40 and .45-caliber handguns with extended magazines as well as a 9mm handgun with a 50-round drum magazine. One of the firearms was stolen, according to Aurora PD.

Aurora PD said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.