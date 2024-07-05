The American Dream: Aurora celebrates diversity during Fourth of July holiday

AURORA, Colo. — Hundreds of people gathered outside of the Aurora Municipal Building on Thursday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

While waiting for the fireworks to start, many people lined up to purchase food from several vendors, including Talavera Cocina.

Owner Liz Sarabia combines Mexican and American cuisine to create her dishes.

“I was born and raised here in the United States, but I grew up in Mexico in the summertime," Sarabia said before the event began. "Talavera comes from Puebla, Mexico, which is very well-known Mexican pottery. It's colorful, and it's basically put together with a bunch of different shapes and sizes of just colors and mosaics. I feel like we're a little bit of that because we grew up here and we also grew up in Mexico. And so once it's all put together, it's like this big, huge, beautiful pottery, this whole huge mosaic of foods and flavors and textures and colors.”

Sarabia said her parents moved from Mexico to the United States, where she was born. She now calls Aurora home, which is the most diverse city in Colorado.

“There weren't a whole lot of the Hispanic community when we first moved here. That was almost 30 years ago. But I feel like now it's grown. It's grown in so many different cultures," said Sarabia.

Food truck owner who blends Mexican heritage with Colorado roots shares her love for Fourth of July

Since she was a child, Sarabia said she has been welcomed in the United States. She truly feels as though she has accomplished the American Dream.

“I built something from nothing," said Sarabia about her food truck. "Just to know that it could be done, I think that's the American dream.”

Those who attended the celebration enjoyed food, live music, and fireworks.