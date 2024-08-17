Teenagers arrested after allegedly shooting at Aurora police during pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — Four teenagers were arrested after they allegedly fired 20 shots at Aurora police officers during a pursuit.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the incident happened last week as officers were tracking a stolen vehicle. The department said its officers were "attacked by several minor-aged criminal offenders."

Aurora PD said more than 20 shots were fired at officers, prompting a pursuit through portions of Aurora and Denver.

Watch body camera video in the video player below

Aurora PD releases bodycam video following pursuit involving teens

Four teenagers were arrested following the pursuit. Several firearms were also recovered, according to Aurora police.

The suspects are between the ages of 15 and 16. Since they are minors, their identities will not be released.

Aurora police said the teens each face two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft and one count of second-degree burglary.