Teen boy who functions at the level of an 8 year old reported missing in Aurora, police say

Posted at 8:20 PM, May 06, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — A boy with developmental disabilities has been reported missing in Aurora, and police are asking for your help to find him.

Zilan, 16, was last seen in a full camouflage uniform, walking northbound on S. Granby Street at 9 a.m. Monday.

Aurora police say the boy functions at the level of an 8 year old.

Zilan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you see him, please call 911.

