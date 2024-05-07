Teen boy who functions at the level of an 8 year old reported missing in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A boy with developmental disabilities has been reported missing in Aurora, and police are asking for your help to find him.
Zilan, 16, was last seen in a full camouflage uniform, walking northbound on S. Granby Street at 9 a.m. Monday.
Aurora police say the boy functions at the level of an 8 year old.
Zilan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you see him, please call 911.
