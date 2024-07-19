Watch Now
Teen boy shot by passing vehicle while sitting at Aurora bus stop

Posted at 7:52 PM, Jul 18, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — A teen boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot by a passing vehicle while sitting at a bus stop in Aurora Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sable Boulevard.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the boy was sitting at a bus stop when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are working to develop information about the vehicle and suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

