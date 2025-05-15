Teen boy driving off-road motorcycle crashes into vehicle, later dies from injuries

AURORA, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy who collided with a vehicle while driving an off-road motorcycle has died from his injuries, the Aurora Police Department announced Wednesday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 4, at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Louisiana Drive.

According to Aurora police, the 14-year-old driver, along with a 16-year-old passenger, were riding an off-road motorcycle on the sidewalk "at a high rate of speed" when they collided with a Kia Sorento that was turning onto Louisiana Drive from Peoria Street.

The two teens were not wearing helmets, and the motorcycle did not have a headlight or taillight, according to Aurora PD.

The two teens were taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, Aurora PD was notified that the 14-year-old had died from his injuries. The department did not release his identity.

The two men inside the Kia Sorento were not injured. Aurora PD said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Aurora police said speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

The crash marks the 11th traffic-related death in Aurora this year, according to police.