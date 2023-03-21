Shelter-in-place order issued after shots fired call at Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued after a shots fired call at an Aurora home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of North Ouray Street.

One person is barricaded, according to the Aurora Police Department. The SWAT team responded, and one person has been detained.

#APDAlert: Large police presence in the 1100 block of N. Ouray St. Airport Blvd is closed in both directions between 11th and 13th Aves.

Shelter in place order issued for E. 10th Ave at N. Airport.



Stay inside, close and lock all doors, and stay away from the windows. pic.twitter.com/GmMbjsY2bO — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) March 21, 2023

Police say the incident is ongoing. Airport Boulevard is closed in both directions between 11th and 13th avenues.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East 10th Avenue at North Airport Boulevard.

This is a developing story.