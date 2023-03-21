Watch Now
Shelter-in-place order issued after shots fired call at Aurora home

1100 block of N. Ouray St SWAT incident Aurora 3-21-23
Denver7
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 19:10:49-04

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been issued after a shots fired call at an Aurora home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of North Ouray Street.

One person is barricaded, according to the Aurora Police Department. The SWAT team responded, and one person has been detained.

Police say the incident is ongoing. Airport Boulevard is closed in both directions between 11th and 13th avenues.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for East 10th Avenue at North Airport Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

